'Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda' Closes With the Final Season of Real-Life Crime

Money, sex or revenge. Over his remarkable 23-year career with the Colorado Springs Police Department, Lt. Joe Kenda has identified those three motives for murder as the pillars that drive people to do unspeakable things, each one a fatal catalyst behind the stories he recounts.

The ninth and final season of Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda begins Wednesday, August 28 on Investigation Discovery.

With a 92 percent solve rate, one of the highest case closure rates in the country, Joe Kenda has helped bring answers to 356 families searching for justice in their loved one’s murder.

In each episode, he cracks open his case files using an eidetic memory that recalls even the smallest of details with an intense, deliberate drawl and cool, no-nonsense demeanor that leaves viewers hanging on every word.

In the season premiere, the body of Cynthia McLuen, a vibrant young mother, is found frozen solid in a deserted cemetery. An exhaustive investigation fails to produce any viable suspects, and the case goes cold for three years.

When Kenda reopens the investigation, he quickly uncovers new evidence suggesting that Cynthia might not be the suspect’s only victim.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda, Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, August 28, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery