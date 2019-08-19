'This Is Us' Season 4 Key Art Teases Pearson Family Feels (PHOTOS)

The Pearsons are back in the first key art for Season 4 of NBC's heartwarming drama hit This Is Us.

After an emotional Vietnam-centered Season 3, the fan favorite family are looking to the future with new beginnings on the horizon. While the key art doesn't divulge any information about the show's upcoming plots or that finale cliffhanger, there is a happiness apparent in all of the characters' eyes.

Now with an extra family member, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby's (Chris Sullivan) role as parents to baby Jack is teased in the images composing the promo art. Meanwhile, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are in a much better place than they were in the middle of Season 3.

The couple are back on track and seem to be thriving with their next chapter which was hinted at back in the April finale as they moved out of their home to begin a new one. Kevin (Justin Hartley) also seems happier, at least on the surface — could he have his sights set on a new acting role?

Then, of course, there's Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) who are all smiles. Perhaps we'll see more of their pre-Big 3 relationship this coming season. Either way the tagline suggests that everything we can assume by looking at these images could be proven wrong.

"If you think you know what's coming next... you don't know us," the statement reads. Surely it means we can expect some good old fashioned This Is Us twists, we'll just have to wait until September to find out what they are.

This Is Us, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 9/8c, NBC