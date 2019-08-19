Tamron Hall Is Ready to Tell Stories on New Daytime Talk Show (VIDEO)

Tamron Hall is bringing her voice to television in her new nationally syndicated show.

And she's not forgetting where she came from, as you can see from the teaser released Monday (above).

"We all have a story to tell, so let's talk about it," she says at the end of the video, which includes clips from her talk show.

Tamron Hall will broadcast from New York City and feature a mix of live and taped shows. It will be "deeply moving" and "purely fun" and is described as "a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations."

Tamron Hall Says NBC 'Made the Wrong Choice' Letting Her Exit 'Today' Hall left NBC in 2017 following reports the network planned to remove her hour of 'Today' to make room for Megyn Kelly.

Hall is a new mother, newlywed, and new force in daytime and proves you can accomplish anything no matter your age. Her voice is "refreshing, relatable, unpredictable, and unstoppable."

"I'm thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show — which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as well as inspiration in the face of adversity — to audiences across the country," Hall said in a statement when this show was first announced.

Hall and Bill Geddie serve as executive producers on the talk show, and Talia Parkinson-Jones is co-executive producer.

Tamron Hall, Series Premiere, Monday, September 9, check your local listings