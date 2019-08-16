Investigation Discovery Explores Ted Bundy's Life in 'Mind of a Monster' (VIDEO)

If you ever wanted a look into the mind of Ted Bundy, Investigation Discovery is offering you the chance with its new anthology series, Mind of a Monster.

The series of specials explores the evolution of evil and the psyche of some of America's most iconic serial killers, beginning with Ted Bundy on Sunday, August 18, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

Investigation Discovery's specials aim to answer how seemingly normal and often outwardly charming individuals could transform into monsters whose crimes are the work of nightmares. And as you can see in the clip above, it may come across as unthinkable that some of them, like Ted Bundy, could commit some heinous acts — even if they detail how a person could get away with murder.

"There is no question that, as a society, we are fascinated by the psychology of serial killers — both real, like Ted Bundy, or fictional, like Hannibal Lecter," Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America said. "It is nearly impossible to comprehend why or how anyone could commit these kinds of acts against another human — and, in that regard, this new franchise will explore the psyches of these monsters in an attempt to comprehend their despicable crimes."

Ted Bundy became infamous after his coast-to-coast crime spree, two prison escapes, and death sentence a decade later. He used his charisma and good looks to prey on young women in the 1970s and killed more than 30 women.

Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster will feature new interviews with those closest to the case, haunting recordings from Bundy himself, and a comprehensive, intimate look into his life from beginning to end, detailing his transformation into one of America's worst serial killers.

Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster, Sunday, August 18, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery