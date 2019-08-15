'Mindhunter': Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv & Holt McCallany Take Us Inside Season 2 (VIDEO)

If there's one thing we've learned from watching Netflix's intense drama, Mindhunter, it's that getting inside the heads of serial killers can be very risky business. In fact, ambitious Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) got so close to one of the murdererous subjects, Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), at the end of season one that he ended up in the middle of a big old panic attack.

As the second season is ready to drop on the streamer on Friday, August 16, Groff, along with co-stars Anna Torv, (who plays co-worker Wendy Carr) and Holt McCallany (Ford's partner, Bill Tench) sat down with TV Insider recently in Los Angeles.

The three talked about where we find Holden in the new episodes and how the show will include some of still-talked-about serial killers like Charles Manson and David "Son of Sam" Berkowitz in the sophomore season.

Mindhunter, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 16, Netflix