Meet the Power Couple Behind JSN Studio in 'Styling Hollywood' Trailer (VIDEO)

Ready for an inside look at the men behind lifestyle company JSN Studio?

"Nothing is more glamorous than walking the red carpet, unless you're me," Jason Bolden proclaims at the beginning of the trailer Netflix released Wednesday for its reality series, Styling Hollywood.

The celebrity stylist works alongside his interior designer husband — and self-proclaimed "better half" — Adair Curtis. "While Jason is running his mouth, I'm running our business," Adair explains.

Watch the video below to see some of their work and problems (including a hole in a dress the day before the Emmys) and what makes Jason declare, "We're getting a divorce."

Styling Hollywood follows Jason and Adair as they run their company and balance marriage and life's ups and downs. "With their talented crew of colorful employees, watch as they curate 'Black Girl Magic' for some of Hollywood's biggest stars including Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Eve, and Ava DuVernay (just to name a few)," according to the logline.

The series is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America. Angela Rae Berg serves as showrunner, and Berg, Carlos King, David George, and Jordana Hochman are executive producers.

Styling Hollywood, Season Premiere, Friday, August 30, Netflix