TV News Roundup: Denis Leary's Holiday Gig, MTV VMAs 2019 Performers & More
ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW TUESDAY TV NEWS:
Denis Leary Gets Into the Holiday Spirit
Denis Leary on How TV Helped America Heal After 9/11
The comedian and champion of first responders narrates a new segment on CNN's 15th anniversary update of 9/11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards Sets Performers
Taylor Swift to Perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
The singer is nominated for 10 awards at this year's ceremony.
Netflix Invests in Ginny & Georgia
Netflix announced today that its latest project is Ginny & Georgia, a coming of age series following a mother and daughter. Antonia Gentry will play the role of 15-year-old Ginny while Brianne Howey will portray her 30-year-old mother Georgia. The show will follow their journey to put down roots in a small town after years of moving from place to place. Debra J. Fisher (Alias) will serve as showrunner on the project.
A 'Circe' Adaptation & More Original Series Coming to HBO Max (PHOTOS)
Plus, Kaley Cuoco's thriller, Ansel Elgort's drama, Anna Kendrick's rom-com, and more.
Four Stars Join Anna Kendrick in HBO Max's Love Life
Zoe Chao, Sasha Compere, Peter Vack and Scoot McNairy will be joining Anna Kendrick in HBO's Max's Love Life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
All of the stars will be regulars apart from McNairy who will appear in a recurring role.