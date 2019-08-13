TV News Roundup: Denis Leary's Holiday Gig, MTV VMAs 2019 Performers & More

Meaghan Darwish
Cindy Ord; Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Denis Leary Gets Into the Holiday Spirit

Denis Leary (Rescue MeAnimal Kingdom) has been cast as the lead of Fox's holiday event, A Moody Christmas, according to Deadline. The six-episode series will see Leary take on the role of Sean Sr., patriarch to the slightly dysfunctional Moody family who all return home to Chicago for the holidays.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards Sets Performers

After the reveal that Taylor Swift would take the stage at this year's VMAs, MTV has unveiled a new round of performers. Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Blavin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalia will also perform at the ceremony.

Netflix Invests in Ginny & Georgia

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix announced today that its latest project is Ginny & Georgia, a coming of age series following a mother and daughter. Antonia Gentry will play the role of 15-year-old Ginny while Brianne Howey will portray her 30-year-old mother Georgia. The show will follow their journey to put down roots in a small town after years of moving from place to place. Debra J. Fisher (Alias) will serve as showrunner on the project.

Four Stars Join Anna Kendrick in HBO Max's Love Life

(Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Tasos Katopodis; Cindy Ord; Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

Zoe Chao, Sasha Compere, Peter Vack and Scoot McNairy will be joining Anna Kendrick in HBO's Max's Love Life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

All of the stars will be regulars apart from McNairy who will appear in a recurring role.