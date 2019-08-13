KJ Apa Reveals New Info on Luke Perry 'Riverdale' Tribute Episode

Riverdale doesn't return until October, but series star KJ Apa is already teasing what viewers can expect from Season 4.

The actor, who plays Archie Andrews, opened up about the buzzed-about fourth season premiere, which will pay tribute to his onscreen father, Luke Perry. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filled the role of Fred Andrews from the series premiere in 2016 through his death earlier this year.

Speaking to Extra on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet, Apa got candid about Riverdale's fall return. "It was obviously really emotional," he said of filming the tribute, "but it's a beautiful episode."

While Apa couldn't say much more about the storyline or plot, he did say, "I'm super excited for people to see it and I think we did a good job in honoring Luke."

The young star also revealed what it was like working with Perry's friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty who will appear in a Season 4 guest role. "It was awesome, I had a couple of scenes with her. She's amazing and a beautiful actress."

"Honestly, everything in that first episode is so authentic and so real that it didn't really feel like shooting an episode of our show," continued Apa.

For the special episode, Apa said, "It's a tough one because you have to kind of go back in time a little bit and go back and access that emotion again, which is not something everyone feels comfortable doing. In this case, it was something that we had to do for the story and I think the writers absolutely nailed it."

Riverdale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW