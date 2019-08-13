'A Million Little Things' Season 2 Adds Jason Ritter to 'Upend Everything'

It sounds like there's drama coming to Maggie's (Allison Miller) life in A Million Little Things Season 2.

The first season ended on a high note for Maggie, as she learned her cancer was officially in remission. But Jason Ritter has been cast in a recurring role as "someone with ties to [her] mother, Patricia (Melora Hardin)," who is going to "upend everything," according to TVLine. We first met Patricia when Maggie had surgery, and she and Gary (James Roday) did not get off to a good start.

Season 2 will feature a new mystery, "something that we've already set up," series creator DJ Nash previously told TV Insider. "There's some stuff that if you have been watching the show, you'll go, 'Ooh, I knew this. I just didn't realize how relevant it would be.'"

One of the storylines carrying over from the first season involves PJ (Chandler Riggs), Barbara's (Drea de Matteo) son. "As we go to the next season, we'll understand where [Mitch is] coming from and obviously, Patrick watching the video means that he now is realizing things that he may not have known," Nash said.

In addition to Ritter's new character, Season 2 will see Hardin, Riggs, de Matteo, and James Tupper (Andrew) return.

Ritter's previous TV credits include Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Girls, and Parenthood.

A Million Little Things, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 9/8c, ABC