'The Flintstones' Is Coming to MeTV — Watch Fred's Announcement (VIDEO)

The Flintstones will return to TV 59 years to the day it first debuted.

TV Insider can reveal exclusively that America's #1 classic television network, MeTV, will begin airing back-to-back episodes weeknights at 6pm ET/PT, starting Monday, September 30.

"The Flintstones represents the essence of MeTV — beloved, family-friendly, timeless programming," Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., said. "No matter the decade, and in this case as far back as the Stone Age, MeTV always delivers the classics for our audience."

The series first premiered on September 30, 1960 and ran for six seasons on ABC. It was the first animated television show to air in primetime, helping to pave the way for current hits like The Simpsons and Family Guy.

The Flintstones was also the first animated program to show a husband and wife sharing a bed and to address infertility issues when the Rubbles adopted Bamm-Bamm in Season 4. And it was the first animated series to receive a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series (in 1961, then called Outstanding Program Achievement in the Field of Humor).

The Flintstones followed the daily adventures of Fred and Wilma Flintstone and their neighbors and best friends, Barney and Betty Rubble, in the prehistoric town of Bedrock. It was produced by animation studio Hanna-Barbera and aimed at adult audiences.

Celebrity guest stars included Ann-Margret (as Ann-Margrock) and Tony Curtis (as Stony Curtis). It also featured celebrity iterations such as Cary Grant (Cary Granite), Ed Sullivan (Ed Sullyrock/Sullystone), Alfred Hitchcock (Alvin Brickrock), and Rock Hudson (Rock Pile/Hudstone).

Two live-action movies, The Flintstones and The Flintstones 2: Viva Rock Vegas, were released in 1994 and 2000. A new animated production was announced in 2019.

Watch the video below to see Fred announce the return:

The Flintstones, Monday, September 30, 6pm ET/PT, MeTV