Gordon Ramsay Learns to Spearfish in 'Uncharted' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Gordon Ramsay's journey across the globe in Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted continues in Hawaii in Sunday's episode.

While in Maui, the chef learns to spearfish with legendary free diver Kimi Werner, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at his lesson.

"Try not to take a shot unless you feel this buzz in your finger, you feel this natural instinct, you feel this confidence that just says, 'I've got this,'" Werner advises him.

Watch the clip above to see why he shouldn't take a shot otherwise and his thoughts on being in the water with sharks.

Also in this episode, he travels along the treacherous Hana Highway in torrential rain and learns how to hunt deer with a bow and produce Hawaii taro. He then tests his knowledge at a feast with top Hawaiian chef Sheldon Simeon.

Ramsay visited Peru's Sacred Valley, New Zealand's rugged south, and the mountains of Morocco in previous episodes.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Sundays, 10/9c, National Geographic