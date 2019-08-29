Mark Hamill on What Drew Him to Netflix's 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance'
Nearly 40 years after the late Jim Henson blew Muppet fans' minds with his wildly offbeat film The Dark Crystal , his daughter is heading back to the mythical land of Thra for a prequel.
"This is the proudest thing I've done since my siblings and I started running [our dad's] company," Lisa Henson tells TV Guide Magazine of the 10-episode series. And she should be proud.
Filled with startlingly expressive puppets and eye-popping production, the new tale is as enchanting as the original, with a young Gelfling named Rian (voiced by Taron Egerton) embarking on a hero's journey to stop Thra's leaders, the Skeksis, from harvesting the elf-like Gelflings' essences for their own gain.
'The Dark Crystal's Taron Egerton, Lisa Henson & Louis Leterrier on Returning to Thra (VIDEO)
Egerton and creatives talk recreating Jim Henson's Dark Crystal world, the star-studded cast, and more.
Star Wars' Mark Hamill (also in Knightfall) pipes up as the Scientist, a Skeksi behind the plot — and it's a role that fits with his own memories of the film.
"I loved how daring it was [and] how dark it was," he admits. We always knew he'd give in to the Dark side!
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Series Premiere, Friday, August 30, Netflix