Mark Hamill on What Drew Him to Netflix's 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance'

Nearly 40 years after the late Jim Henson blew Muppet fans' minds with his wildly offbeat film The Dark Crystal , his daughter is heading back to the mythical land of Thra for a prequel.

"This is the proudest thing I've done since my siblings and I started running [our dad's] company," Lisa Henson tells TV Guide Magazine of the 10-episode series. And she should be proud.

Filled with startlingly expressive puppets and eye-popping production, the new tale is as enchanting as the original, with a young Gelfling named Rian (voiced by Taron Egerton) embarking on a hero's journey to stop Thra's leaders, the Skeksis, from harvesting the elf-like Gelflings' essences for their own gain.

Star Wars' Mark Hamill (also in Knightfall) pipes up as the Scientist, a Skeksi behind the plot — and it's a role that fits with his own memories of the film.

"I loved how daring it was [and] how dark it was," he admits. We always knew he'd give in to the Dark side!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Series Premiere, Friday, August 30, Netflix