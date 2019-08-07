'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek: Jamie & Elizabeth Get Their Wedding Photos (VIDEO)

Some say that the first year of marriage is the hardest, but what about the first month? That's the question in the latest episode of Married at First Sight, which sees the Season 9 couples celebrate their first milestone.

Among the four couples celebrating their first month together are Jamie and Elizabeth, who by now have shown viewers that they can have their rocky moments. Since they moved in together, there have been multiple arguments and walk-outs, even threats of divorce.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's episode that hints things could be on the upswing, at least at the beginning of the clip as the couple shares a candle-lit picnic in the picturesque location where they were wed. Among their anniversary evening's activities is perusing their new wedding album.

This is where the tension cuts into the flow of the seemingly perfect moment as Elizabeth repeatedly points out what she likes about her wedding day ensemble and her new hubby's enthusiasm begins to wane.

Listening to Elizabeth gush, Jamie gulps his champagne and his testimonial voiceover suggests how he was feeling at that moment beside her. "I thought this day was about us and now it just seems like it's about her," he shares.

Will Jamie hold in his feelings or will they manifest into yet another fight for the couple? Find out by tuning in to Married at First Sight on Lifetime and check out the exclusive clip above ahead of the August 7 episode.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, Lifetime