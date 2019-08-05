Who Is Dylan Barbour From 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Everything You Need to Know

With the return of Bachelor in Paradise comes plenty of familiar faces — some more recognizable than others.

While Dylan Barbour didn't exactly get a ton of screen time during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, the dude has a lot going on for himself. And from the looks of the BIP trailer, he certainly makes a splash in Paradise this summer (with Hannah Godwin!) so it's about time we get to know him a bit more.

Read on for everything you need to know about Dylan from Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

He has an impressive job.

Dylan is the co-founder and COO of Vizer, a fitness app that incentivizes users to work out while feeding the less fortunate at the same time. Users can set daily fitness goals for themselves and for each goal achieved, one of Vizer's sponsors will donate a meal to a San Diego food bank. Users then earn credits for personal rewards in the Vizer marketplace. How cool!

He's outdoorsy and good in the kitchen.

Seriously, what more could you ask for? According to his ABC bio, he loves to drive his boat, scuba dive, and cook up a good meal.

He's BFFs with Tyler Cameron.

On Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, Tyler named Dylan as one of the men he still speaks to from Hannah's season. And Dylan has no problem taking lighthearted jabs at his buddy on social media.

Tc is the king of thirst traps — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) July 28, 2019

It’s official: TC is drunk this AM https://t.co/EP6hN3EGvi — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) July 28, 2019

He's one to follow on Twitter.

If you're not following Dylan on Twitter, you need to change that immediately. This guy is hilarious!

If you don’t post a skincare routine do you even exist — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) July 17, 2019

He's smitten over Hannah G.

"Hannah G.'s unbelievable. I mean, she's obviously just beautiful. And it's unfortunate that we didn't get to see her personality [on Colton's season of The Bachelor]. I'm excited for everyone to see more of Hannah G," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I find Hannah G. very attractive. Can't stop smiling right now."

In the trailer for the new season, we see Dylan lifting Hannah up and kissing her. Will these two go the distance?

Bachelor In Paradise, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC