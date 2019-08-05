'Ambitions' Sneak Peek: Stephanie & Greg's Afterglow Is Interrupted (VIDEO)

Afterglow banter — and distraction from Stephanie's (Robin Givens) schedule — will have to wait in Tuesday's episode of Ambitions.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 8, "Backstabbers," and things are just about to heat up (again) between Stephanie and Greg (Gino Anthony Pesi).

In fact, he doesn't care what she has on her agenda. But she doesn't seem to care herself as he kisses her, only offering up a half-hearted "I have appointments." However, when his phone buzzes, it's a completely different story.

Watch the clip below to see why he puts a stop to their fun and how he reacts.

Elsewhere in this episode, Stephanie and Irene (Donna Biscoe) conspire against Rondell (Brély Evans), who makes personal and professional moves. Plus, Titus (Kendrick Cross) takes matters into his own hands, and Greg's family means business.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ambitions, Tuesdays, 10/9c, OWN