CBS Boss on Michael Weatherly 'Bull' Backlash, Pauley Perrette vs. Mark Harmon

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl addressed on-set drama on two of the network's series, Bull and NCIS at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

According to Kahl, Bull's Michael Weatherly is going through "leadership coaching" and series showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron is going through "leadership training" after the $9.5 million settlement Eliza Dushku received following sexual harassment accusations against Weatherly and her termination. This counseling was not mandatory.

"[It's] how to be a leader on the set, it's how to be a positive example for everyone," Kahl said. "He is taking his responsibility as the head of a show to make the set a positive place to work."

Kahl previously addressed the situation at the network's upfront presentation in May. "Michael made a mistake in his comments [to Dushku]. He owned that mistake. he was apologetic at the time, and he was remorseful," he said. "He was willing to take any kind of coaching or training we deem necessary for him to create a positive environment on the set."

Kahl also spoke to the NCIS conflict between Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon at the TCA summer tour. "I can't speak to what she's addressing in her tweets," the CBS Entertainment president said. "She did come to us a couple years ago with a workplace concern. We immediately investigated it and we resolved it to everyone's satisfaction."

In June, Perrette tweeted that she was "NOT COMING BACK! EVER!" to NCIS after leaving in Season 15. "I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me," she wrote. "I have nightmares about it." She later posted photos of a crew member who had reportedly been injured by Harmon's dog, writing, "I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? and I lost my job."

Perrette can next be seen back on CBS in the upcoming comedy, Broke. "I don't think she would be back with us if she had huge concerns," Kahl added.

