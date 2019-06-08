Pauley Perrette Hints at Alarming Reason Behind Her 'NCIS' Exit on Social Media

Don't expect Pauley Perrette to make any surprise guest appearances on NCIS in the future because according to the actress she's "NOT COMING BACK! EVER!"

Perrette who played Abby Sciuto on the CBS hit from 2003 through its 15th season episode "Two Steps Back" is hinting at the true reason behind her exit. Shortly after she left the show in May of 2018, it was rumored that a rift between her and costar Mark Harmon could have been the reason she bid NCIS farewell.

Why Pauley Perrette Is Making the Move to Comedy Post-'NCIS' The actress recently booked her first gig after leaving the CBS procedural in 2018.

Two tweets she shared seem to corroborate the rumor now as she first posted on May 7, "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it."

Of course, fans won't have to wait too long to see the star back on CBS as her upcoming midseason comedy Broke is set to debut in 2020 on the network. "I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY!" her tweet continued. "You’ll love it! # HappyPlace Love y'all!"

A few hours after the initial post, Perrette followed up the tweet with more context and two images of an injured crew member. "You think I didn't expect blow back?" she wrote. "You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job."

The previously rumored rift between herself and Harmon stemmed from a report claiming that Perrette took issue with Harmon's dog not being properly restrained from harming crew members on set. While the actress didn't elaborate any further, her statement certainly sets the record straight in terms of a possible NCIS return.

While Abby may never return from continuing Reeves' (Duane Henry) work following his death, Perrette will grace your screens soon enough.

