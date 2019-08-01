'Final Space' Creator Olan Rogers on Killing Characters and... Spinoffs? (VIDEO)

Could Final Space be just the beginning?

It's too soon to tell but among other things our Jim Halterman talked about with series creator Olan Rogers, who stopped by the TV Insider suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, was the idea of expanding the Final Space universe with spinoffs down the line.

The executive producer also talked about killing off characters, as they did in the show's first season, and the changes made to the show's look for its sophomore season.

Plus, find out what challenges face Gary Goodspeed (who Rogers voices, along with other characters) in the second season, which is currently airing now on Adult Swim and TBS.

Final Space, Sundays, 5:30/4:30pm, Adult Swim