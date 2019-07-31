'Jane the Virgin' Series Finale: Was It Happy Ending for Everyone? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Series Finale of Jane the Virgin, "Chapter One Hundred."]

After five years, The CW's hit comedy series Jane the Virgin bid fans farewell with a finale that mixed nostalgia with the happy ending most have envisioned for Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) since the beginning.

And as promised by her abuela Alba (Ivonne Coll), the story ended with a wedding. Below, we're breaking down the final chapter's biggest moments, but if you haven't witnessed every magical scene yourself, beware of major spoilers ahead. And you may want to grab a tissue because some of them are sure to bring a tear to your eye.

Rogelio and Xo's Decision

At the beginning of the episode, Jane's parents Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo (Andrea Navedo) reveal plans to relocate to New York. But after Mateo (Elias Janssen) has a brief flip-out about the news, Xo has second thoughts about the decision. Ultimately, she decides to go along with her hubby to the Big Apple after Jane and Alba encourage her to do so.

Rafael's Parents

Luisa (Yara Martinez) reveals to Jane that she's uncovered Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) parents' identity, but there's a classic Telenovela catch — they're dead. After learning the news herself, Jane passes along the info to her hubby-to-be and, even with the sad information, he's glad to know about his origins and feels like he's a "normal" person because of it.

Lina's Reveal

During the wedding rehearsal for Jane and Rafael's ceremony, Lina (Diane Guerrero) suddenly gets sick. The surprising situation leads to an exciting pregnancy reveal. After having difficulty getting pregnant, Lina had some luck with a successful egg donation.

Remembering

During one of the episode's most heart-warming moments, Alba, Xo and Jane spend the night before the wedding together in the house where the story began. In a sequence of flashbacks from Alba's past as well as scenes from prior episodes, tears are sure to come by the time the three women take their customary seat on the porch swing.

Jane & Rafael's Grand Gestures

When Rafael learns that Jane didn't get her final revisions on her book to the editor, he takes it upon himself to deliver the flash drive containing the change. His kind-intentioned action leads to an arrest when he tries exiting the parking lot he entered to deliver the flash drive, but has to crash through the guard rail when his ticket doesn't open the gate. His predicament then forces Jane to commandeer a public bus with the promise of paying five thousand big ones to the driver and two hundred to each passenger. Cue the public bus wedding prep!

Petra's Surprise

While Petra (Yael Grobglas) is reassuring guests that the late bride and groom are on their way, she's surprised by a very special attendee... the other Jane — JR (Rosario Dawson). After being heartbroken over their breakup, Petra is shocked and enthusiastic when JR professes her love and they share a big kiss.

Magda's Fate

Fans got a little hint at where Magda (Priscilla Barnes) ends up as a quick scene says she's somewhere in Siberia. There, she greets Pyotr who appears to be her third child — a comically manned-up Grobglas.

Who's That Narrator?

After years of listening to that familiar voice, it is revealed that the man telling Jane's story is actually a grown-up Mateo!

An Engagement

After Jane and Rafael finally exchange their vows and seal the deal with a kiss, it's picture time. During the photo-op, Esteban (Keller Wortham) drops to one knee to propose to Darci (Justina Machado).

And in the End...

They lived happily ever after. What did you think of the series finale? Let us know in the comments below.