The Pfeffermans Deal With Grief in 'Transparent: Musicale Finale' Trailer (VIDEO)

The Pfeffermans are dealing with a big loss the only way they know how — through song and dance.

The full-length trailer for the Transparent: Musicale Finale dropped on Saturday, July 27 during the show’s Amazon Prime TCA panel and it looks like we're about to see the beloved Pfefferman family in a whole new light.

Not only are they singing and dancing, they are dealing with uncharted territory following Moira’s passing.

As the family comes together to deal with the loss, they not only learn how to cope with grief, but how to lean on each other during tough times.

The finale will feature returning cast members such as Judith Light, Gaby Hoffman, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings, Kathryn Hahn, Shakina Nayfack, and Trace Lysette.

And, according to Amazon, the send-off special will also feature a number of other fan-favorite characters.

Created by Jill Soloway, the finale will also feature original music by Faith Soloway.

The show aired for four seasons, with the fourth season dropping in September 2017. The series was then picked up for a fifth and final season, but it was ultimately altered to be a two hour feature-length finale.

Transparent: Musicale Finale, Amazon Prime Video, Friday, September 27

