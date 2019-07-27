'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Unveils Season 2 Action-Packed Trailer (VIDEO)

Fans got their first look at the much-anticipated second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Saturday, July 27 at Amazon Prime Video’s TCA session.

The trailer and new poster promise another jam-packed season full of action, adventure, and serious danger.

Following the events of Season 1, Jack Ryan — who is played by John Krasinski — must head down to South America in order to track a suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle

While Jack tries to deal with the shipment, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack.

This then takes Jack and his colleagues on a world-wide adventure across Russia, the United Kingdom, and even the United States.

Though Amazon has not announced a release date quite yet for Season 2, fans can expect it to be released by the end of the year.



Along with Krasinski, the second season is set to star Wendell Pierce, James Greer, Noomi Rapace, and Michael Kelly.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Season 2, coming soon to Amazon Prime