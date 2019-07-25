Worth Watching: Katee Sackhoff in Space in 'Another Life,' 'Christina on the Coast,' 'Elementary'

A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

Another Life (streaming on Netflix): The good news: Katee Sackhoff, beloved to sci-fi fans as Starbuck on the revered Syfy version of Battlestar Galactica, is back in space in this interstellar thriller. She's astronaut Niko Breckinridge, reluctantly leaving her family and husband (Justin Chatwin) behind to lead a young crew on an investigation of the origin of a towering, crystal-like alien artifact that has crashed through Earth's atmosphere. The not-so-good news: The mayhem that ensues, including the actions of a mutinous crewmate (Tyler Hoechlin) and a scary space malady, is nothing to write home about. Maybe a rewatch of Battlestar Galactica is in order (available on Amazon Prime Video).

Christina on the Coast: My Perfect Paradise (9/8c, HGTV): Home is where the heart is, and in this hourlong special, SoCal interior designer Christina Anstead and second husband Ant walk viewers through the lavish makeover of their personal backyard and pool space, including a tube water slide, outdoor kitchen, bar and hot tub. But fear not, Flip or Flop fans. Christina resumes her on-camera professional relationship with ex Tarek El Moussa when the hit series that put them on the HGTV map resumes next Thursday.

Elementary (10/9c, CBS): The complicated relationship between Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller), Watson (Lucy Liu) and tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (James Frain) takes an ominous new twist when Odin asks the team to try out his controversial new crime prevention system. While they scope out a subject whom the program predicts may commit a crime (but hasn't yet), their investigation is shadowed by the fear that Odin may jump the gun.

Inside Thursday TV: Streamer BritBox presents the third and final season of British comedy Mum, starring Lesley Manville as Cathy, a widow who's still figuring out her romantic feelings for beau Michael (Ozark's Peter Mullan) as she and her family head to the country to celebrate her brother's birthday. Each episode (future installments premiere on Tuesdays) depicts one day in the week leading to the party… More peril for USA's Queen of the South (10/9c) as drug queenpin Teresa (Alice Braga), now operating in New Orleans, finds her empire threatened by an FBI informant… While multiple channels obsess on sharks at this time of year, the Arctic survivalists on History's Alone (10/9c) are besieged by wolverines. And not the Marvel kind.