Could Howard the Duck Come to 'DuckTales'? The Cast Teases New Additions (VIDEO)

Life is like a hurricane — especially on DuckTales!

The Disney Channel animated series had a busy first half of Season 2 earlier this year, which included the return of Huey (voiced by Danny Pudi), Dewey (Ben Schwartz), and Louie's (Bobby Moynihan) long-lost mom, Della Duck (Paget Brewster).

Moynihan, Schwartz, Brewster and Kate Micucci (who voices pal Webby Vanderquack) stopped by TV Insider's San Diego Comic-Con suite, sponsored by Tate's Bake Shop, to tease the upcoming episodes and how Della changed the show's dynamic.

"Of course anytime a family member returns, there are joys and problems, in real life and in DuckTales," says Brewster of her character who will spar with her sons as any parent would. "She's trying to be a mom," she adds.

The group also teases new additions when the series returns later this year including — Howard the Duck? OK, that one might've been a joke...

Check out the video above for the full DuckTales interview.

DuckTales returns to Disney Channel and DisneyNOW in September.