'Star Trek: Discovery' Adds David Ajala for Season 3, Brings Back Stars for 'Short Treks'

Star Trek: Discovery fans received good news at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

During the Star Trek Universe panel in Hall H on Saturday, Sonequa Martin-Green announced that principal photography began in Iceland earlier this month. She was joined by new cast member David Ajala (Falling Water, Supergirl), who will be playing Cleveland Booker, a.k.a. Book. Described as "smart and capable," he "has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out."

Check out a photo of Book with Martin-Green's Commander Michael Burnham above.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman also announced that Season 2 favorites Ethan Peck (Spock), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) will be returning to the Star Trek franchise with three U.S.S. Enterprise-focused Star Trek: Short Treks.

Kurtzman, Peck, and Romijn unveiled the trailer for the six upcoming new shorts, titled, "Ask Not," "Q&A," "The Trouble with Edward," "The Girl Who Made the Stars," "Ephaim and Dot," and "Children of Mars." Watch it below.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 3, Coming Soon, CBS All Access