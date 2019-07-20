'Veronica Mars' Cast on 'Messy' Neptune, Logan & Veronica's 'Medium Blissful' Life (VIDEO)

There's plenty for Marshmallows to love right now about Veronica Mars, especially since the new season dropped early, and as you can see from the cast and creator's visit to TV Insider's studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, they all love the show and each other.

Stars Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Francis Capra, Percy Daggs III, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and creator Rob Thomas joined our Emily Aslanian to discuss the revival of the beloved series.

Bell admitted she "was a little bit nervous" about becoming Veronica again, but that changed the moment she said the first words Thomas wrote. "What you created became a part of me and it was very easy to slip back into it," she said. "More so than being easy, it was really fun."

"I think you're going to see Veronica in a different way than you've ever seen her, and she goes on a personal journey that's quite different than maybe you've seen in other iterations of the show," Dohring teased.

Watch the video above to find out why Neptune is described as "messy," what's a point of contention between Veronica and Wallace, hints at Logan and Veronica's "medium blissful" life together, and more.

Plus, find out what to expect from one of the new characters, the "no-nonsense, tough" Nicole (Howell-Baptiste), and what's new with Dick and Wallace these days.

Veronica Mars, Season 4, Streaming now, Hulu