Third 'Walking Dead' Series Rounds Out Cast With Annet Mahendru & Aliyah Royale

Among the other big news regarding The Walking Dead universe that dropped at Comic-Con on Friday — like Danai Gurira announcing that the upcoming Season 10 of TWD will be her last, and Fear the Walking Dead executive producer Scott M. Gimple announcing that series has been renewed for a sixth season — AMC also revealed new castings for its as-yet-untitled third series in the TWD franchise.

Annet Mahendru (Huck) and Aliyah Royale (Iris) join the previously announced Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), and Hal Cumpston (Silas) as cast members of the latest spinoff. This should finalize casting on the series, which begins production in and around Richmond, Va., next week.

According to AMC, the new series, slated to premiere in Spring 2020, will "focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad."

Jordan Vogt-Roberts (You’re the Worst, Kong: Skull Island) will direct the series co-created by Gimple, who is also chief content officer for The Walking Dead universe, and The Walking Dead veteran writer and producer Matt Negrete, who will serve as the series showrunner.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, AMC

Fear the Walking Dead, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC

Untitled Third Walking Dead Series, Spring 2020, AMC