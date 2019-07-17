'Mr. Robot' Final Season First Look: 'Was It Worth It?' (VIDEO)

"Was it worth it?"

That's what cyber-security engineer turned hacker Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) is asked by what appears to be his therapist in a new scene released by the USA Network for Mr. Robot's fourth and final season.

"I wonder how many people you've had to hurt to get what you want," the female voice continues, as Elliot looks blankly around the room, silent.

After a pause, she then follows up, "How many has it been Elliot? How many people have had to suffer because of you?"

Though Malek's Emmy-winning character doesn't say anything in this first look, the scene itself says plenty about what's in store for Season 4, which takes place over the 2015 holiday season. The cable network promises this final set of episodes will be "filled with hacking, splashed with blood, and answer the series' most pressing questions."

Joining Malek in the series' farewell run are Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, and BD Wong. Mr. Robot hails from writer, director and executive producer Sam Esmail, as well as Anonymous Content executive producers Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.

Check out the full clip below:

Mr. Robot, Final Season Premiere, Coming 2019, USA Network