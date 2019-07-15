How to Watch the 2019 Emmy Nominations Announcement Livestream

Ready to find out if your TV favorites are up for awards at the 71st Emmys?

Celebrity presenters Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden, along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma and President and COO Maury McIntyre, will be announcing the nominations in a live ceremony from the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in the NoHo Arts District in California on Tuesday, July 16, at 11:30am/10:30c.

You can stream the nominations announcement live on Emmys.com.

"Television is the world's premier entertainment choice and the global reach of U.S. television programming is immediate and impactful thanks to networks, channels, platforms, and delivery systems that continue to grow," Scherma said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have these two comedic talents join us to announce this year's Emmy nominees — programs and individuals whose excellent work is reshaping the television landscape."

The 71st Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 22 at 8/7c on Fox.

