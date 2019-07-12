David Fincher Reveals 'Mindhunter' Season 2 Premiere Date

Ready to dive back into the minds of serial killers with the FBI agents who try to understand them?

Executive producer David Fincher announced Friday that Mindhunter Season 2 will be released on Netflix on August 16 on The Treatment podcast hosted by Elvis Mitchell.

The first season was released on October 13, 2017, and the series was renewed a month and a half later. The series follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they talk to the most violent offenders already in prison to try to figure out what motivates them. It also stars Anna Torv as psychology professor Wendy Carr.

Season 2 will explore the Atlanta Child Murders of 1979-81. Wayne Williams was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for killing two men, but he wasn't tried for his suspected involvement in 23 child murders.

"You could probably do three seasons on the Atlanta Child Murders," Fincher said. "It's a huge and sweeping and tragic story. We couldn't do it justice in the background of our nine hours. We had to choose to dramatize [it]. These are the last guys in and here are the reasons for that, and here they are trying to help out something that has its own momentum and has its own politics."

"It's a divided battlefield, and they're coming in to try to throw this federal umbrella over everything to make everybody feel okay about sharing information, and it's really, really tricky to do when you get into multi-jurisdictional crime like this," he added.

The second season will also include Charles Manson and David Berkowitz, the "Son of Sam."

Mindhunter, Season 2, Friday, August 16, Netflix