'Blood & Treasure's Matt Barr Teases Revelations That Change Danny's Life

The globe-hopping action drama Blood & Treasure has scored a second season, so we can all invest in former FBI agent/stolen-arts expert Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) working out his daddy issues.

Already shaken from revisiting the past with his incarcerated criminal father, Patrick (Mark Valley), the normally centered Danny will be rocked even more in Tuesday's tense hour, which leads into next week's finale.

"Danny's going to learn things that'll change how he feels about the people closest to him and make him reevaluate who he is and what he believes in," Barr says.

The revelations also impact where Danny's usually strong moral compass falls. "Sometimes rules are meant to be broken for the better of the world," Barr hints.

Where does that leave his artifact-hunting partnership and rekindled romance with thieving con artist Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas, above, with Barr), with whom he's been keeping the terrorist group the Brotherhood of Serapis at bay?

"This treasure hunt has really been about them finding each other again, growing closer, and learning to trust each other unconditionally," Barr says. "Danny's becoming more like Lexi, and Lexi is becoming more like Danny."

