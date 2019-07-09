'Tales of Arcadia: 3Below' Sneak Peek: Mother Discovers Human Connection (VIDEO)

Season 2 of DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below is nearly here as the animated series is set to return Friday, July 12 on Netflix. And in anticipation of the new episodes, we have a star-studded exclusive clip for fans to check out.

The series, executive produced and created by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, sees Royal aliens Aja (Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany) and Krel (Narcos: Mexico's Diego Luna) cleaning up the mess left behind from their victory against General Morando's (Snowfall's Alon Aboutboul) bounty hunters.

As they continue to reel from the betrayal of their bodyguard, Varvatos Vex (Parks and Rec's Nick Offerman), Aja and Krel will defend themselves and their "Earthling" friends against new and old dangers while fixing their Mothership (Glenn Close).

In the special clip from Season 2, we're offered a glimpse into Mother's (Close) mind as she works through the idea of human emotion and connection. While she considers what it means, we also encounter del Toro's character Señor Muelas D.D.S, who is working on a patient when the power goes out.

Joining Close, Luna, Maslany, Offerman, and Aboutboul in the voice cast of the family series are Andy Garcia, Nick Frost, Chris Obi, Uzo Aduba, Cheryl Hines, Tom Kenny, Hayley Atwell, Danny Trejo and Ann Dowd.

Don't miss the exciting sneak peek at Season 2 below and make sure to stream 3Below when it returns to Netflix this Friday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 12, Netflix