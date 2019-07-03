Behind the Scenes of the 'Suits' Cover Shoot With Sarah Rafferty & Gabriel Macht (VIDEO)

That voice you hear is millions of Darvey fans heaving a huge sigh of relief. Because not only are Suits' Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) are finally a couple, their portrayers are also on the cover of TV Guide Magazine!

Shot at the show's Toronto soundstage in late June during the filming of their fifth episode (and Patrick J. Adams' second day back on set), this video captures only some of the fun Rafferty and Macht had while posing for the cover.

In addition, the old friends — they've known each other since 1993! — preview the final season, what we'll be seeing from the new power couple, how they discovered that their characters had a sexy past, and what the arrival of Bar Association watchdog Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby) means for the entire firm. Hint: It's not good.

But what is good is the end result of this shoot. Wouldn't you agree, #Darvey shippers?

Suits, Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, July 17, 9/8c, USA