'Suits' Final Season Trailer: Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle & #Darvey! (VIDEO)

Expect the final season of Suits to be "unforgettable."

That's what the new trailer released by USA boasts, as it looks back on key moments from the first eight seasons for Harvey (Gabriel Macht), Mike (Patrick J. Adams), Donna (Sarah Rafferty), and Rachel (Meghan Markle).

The preview takes us back to the very beginning with Harvey hiring non-lawyer Mike, the truth eventually coming out, Mike meeting Rachel ("I love you") and the two falling in love, his proposal, and their wedding.

It also goes back to before Harvey and Donna (finally!) got together in the Season 8 finale, including her "I'm not into you, I'm Donna" and a kiss that couldn't lead anywhere just yet. The trailer also ends with them. "You're going to make me cry," Donna tells him, and he replies, "I'm just getting started."

Relive other moments from Suits in the trailer below, including Louis's (Rick Hoffman) joy about becoming a father, Jessica (Gina Torres) leaving, Katrina's (Amanda Schull) possible romance, and more.

In the final season, Harvey and Donna will balance their relationship with work and fight to salvage the firm's reputation with Louis, Alex (Dulé Hill), Katrina, and Samantha (Katherine Heigl). At the end of it, everyone will have to decide who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be.

Mike will also return mid-season, for a case that puts him toe to toe with Harvey and Samantha.

Suits, Ninth and Final Season, Wednesday, July 17, 9/8c, USA