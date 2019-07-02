Lavell Crawford's 'New Look, Same Funny!' Comedy Special Comes to Showtime

Lavell Crawford is funnier (and skinnier) than ever in Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!

After losing over 120 pounds, the comic offers his unique take in this Showtime comedy special, filmed at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in San Antonio. He weighs in on everything from being a fan of first-term President Obama and the recent government shutdown to his weight-loss journey and the best way to deal with cops in 2019.

A native of St. Louis, Crawford is a comedian, actor and producer.

His numerous television appearances include Better Call Saul, New Girl, Workaholics and Breaking Bad along with his previous standup special on Showtime, Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays.

Additionally, his film credits include Compton's Finest, Love Is Not Enough, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, American Ultra and The Ridiculous 6.

Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!, Premiere, Saturday, July 6, 10:35/9:35c, Showtime