'Injustice's Nancy Grace on Getting to 'Really Dig' Into Cases for the Oxygen Series

The 1979 murder of her fiancé when she was in college drove outspoken, dogged Nancy Grace to become a prosecutor — and she says she misses her days in the Atlanta DA's office. "I knew, whether I got a guilty or a not guilty, that at the end of the day, I did something right," she says.

With her new Oxygen series Injustice With Nancy Grace, the former host at Court TV and CNN sister network HLN returns to true-crime TV, taking what she calls "a hard look" at cases gone wrong. Grace tells us more.

What sparked the idea for Injustice?

Nancy Grace: We would start work on the daily show at HLN [Nancy Grace] first thing in the morning, but often, a child would suddenly go missing or an incident would occur, and we had to turn on a dime and report the latest. Injustice gives me time to really dig in, much as I would to try a case. I guess that's why I'm loving it so much, because before I could stand up in front of a jury, I would have gone to the victim's home, met with their family, retraced their steps, gone onto the crime scene, analyzed it myself…. That is what I'm getting to do with Injustice.



Sounds like there are no half measures here.

I want to know every little detail of every case because you know that old saying "The devil is in the details"? That's the truth. One detail can turn a case on its ear.

Sadly, you probably had no shortage of potential subjects.

Oxygen said, "Well, what cases do you think? Could you give us a list?" I sent, like, 75, 80. So far, we've done eight [episodes], so I've got a long way to go. And since that time, I've supplemented my list.

Are you focusing more on the injustices done to victims or to accused criminals?

As a crime victim myself, I naturally look at injustices toward other victims, but there's an old saying that an injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere. You don't want the system to be the perpetrator, because if there's an innocent person behind bars, that means there's a guilty person walking around out there.

What do you want viewers to take away from this?

The main thing I want people to know is that somebody cares. And that is the same thing I [would] want crime victims and witnesses to know when I try cases: If there's something wrong with an investigation, if a stone was left unturned, it's not you on your own.

Injustice With Nancy Grace, Series Premiere, Saturday, July 13, 6/5c, Oxygen