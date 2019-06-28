'Game of Thrones': See the Cast React to 'Embarrassing' Season 1 Footage (VIDEO)

Game of Thrones The Complete Collection is coming. Fans of the HBO series have the perfect item for the Christmas wish list as the premium provider unveiled the special box set.

Among the many extras contained within the eight-season set is an exclusive two-part reunion show with cast members such as Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright as well as fan-favorites from seasons past like Sean Bean, Jason Momoa and Mark Addy. The reunion is hosted by Conan O'Brien and took place in front of a live audience in Belfast.

During the reunion, the cast were shown footage from past seasons, including the first of the series. Luckily, HBO is giving fans a taste of things to come with a clip of Turner, Williams, Hempstead Wright and Harington reacting to the Season 1 footage of themselves. The segment will leave fans feeling nostalgic as you notice how much the stars have changed over the years.

See as the stars can't contain their own shock over the old footage in the video below.

The series collection releasing December 3 is an ultra-premium, limited-edition Blu-ray set housed in a wooden shadow box featuring art designed by Robert Ball (who is responsible for the "Beautiful Death" series). Additional content included in the collection are all-new deleted scenes, extended scenes, animated histories, behind-the-scenes featurettes, audio commentaries and the documentary featured on DVD in two parts, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.

Below is a picture of the box set for the complete collection, which includes 33 discs.

Along with the complete collection, Game of Thrones' final season will also be released on December 3 in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Steelbook, as well as the single season DVD/Blu-ray. Fans who don't require the ornate packaging for the complete collection can pick up the DVD/Blu-ray sans wooden box also on December 3.

Below, see the Complete Collection up close with more details on what will be included when Game of Thrones' final season becomes available for purchase this December.