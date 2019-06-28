Pa Brown Gets Two New Sons in 'Perpetual Grace, LTD' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Pa Brown works his powers of persuasion in Sunday's new episode of EPIX's Perpetual Grace, LTD.

In Episode 5, "Wandering Left," Pa (Sir Ben Kingsley) is in Hermosillo, Mexico, to exact revenge on Sheriff Hector Contreras (Luis Guzmán). Pa tracks down Contreras' two sons at school, where it just happens to be fathers' day.

Most of the fathers in the class work at the same factory, but Pa has an entirely different gig, and he's very convincing when talking about it.

Check out the exclusive preview clip below:

Perpetual Grace, LTD, Sundays at 10/9c, EPIX