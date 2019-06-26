Meet the Judges of Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn's 'Making the Cut' (PHOTOS)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn aren't the only fashion icons looking for the next big name in the biz with their new competition series.

Amazon Prime Video announced the title and judges for the former Project Runway stars' new show on Wednesday. Klum and Gunn are hosting and executive producing Making the Cut, set to debut in 2020, and first look photos (above and below) show them on the runway for the first challenge in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, which filmed on Tuesday.

The series brings together 12 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the globe who are competing to take their fledging brands to the next level and become the next big global phenomenon. The looks from the show will be available on Amazon, and the winner will receive $1 million to invest in their brand.

The judges and guest judges include Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Carine Roitfeld, and Joseph Altuzarra.

Campbell is not only a supermodel and fashion icon, but she's also a businesswoman, philanthropist, activist, and actress. She's also serving as a consulting producer on the series.

Richie is the Creative Director of House of Harlow 1960, as well as a bestselling author, television personality, and philanthropist.

Roitfeld is considered one of the most influential figures in fashion and received the 2019 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc.) Founder's Award.

Altuzarra is a CFDA award winning designer and creative director of Altuzarra, and Michelle Obama, Evan Rachel Wood, Nicole Kidman, and Awkwafina are among the women who have worn his clothes on the red carpet.

Joining Klum and Gunn as executive producers are Sara Rea, Page Feldman, and Jennifer Love.

Making the Cut, Series Premiere, 2020, Amazon Prime Video