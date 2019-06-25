'What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage': A 'Grinder' Reunion With Rob Lowe (VIDEO)

Television is full of reunions but, well, this one between Fred Savage and Rob Lowe, who starred in the short-lived Fox sitcom, The Grinder, is all kinds of fake.

Fake not because the guys don't get together (they actually do) but fake because Savage's new show, What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage, a real half hour comedy/talk show that premieres on Fox on Sunday, is a fictional after show that dives into discussions about the fandom surrounding a fictional sci-fi TV series called The Flare. Get it?

Here's what else we know: The Flare is based on fictional author TJ Whitford’s sci-fi book series, The Moon is the Sun at Night, a favorite of Savage's that revolves around a solar event and its effects on Earth as it unfolds into a post-apocalyptic battle for human survival. The after show features segments including authentic celebrity interviews as well as The Flare "cast members" talking about the show.

In the below clip from What Just Happened??!, Savage is reunited with Lowe as they recreate an epic scene from an episode of The Flare. The moment involves Lowe and Savage sitting in a raft with water and fish being tossed their way as they talk. If you're still not sure what's happening, watch this exclusive clip from the show for some outrageous clarity:

What Just Happened!!? With Fred Savage, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 30, 9:30/8:30c, Fox