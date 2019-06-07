'What Just Happened??!' Blurs the Lines Between Reality and Fiction in Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

Fox is blurring the lines between reality and fiction with its upcoming "talk-show" What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage.

What Just Happened??! serves as an after-show to a fictional sci-fi series known as The Flare and features interviews with stars and fans, and behind-the-scenes visits to The Flare set. Fred Savage hosts the program about a show which is based on fictional author TJ Whitford's book series The Moon is the Sun at Night.

As a super-fan himself of The Moon is the Sun at Night, Savage takes his hosting duties very seriously. The Flare's "source material" is a story which documents a solar event and the impact it has on Earth, in particular the small-town of Milford, Illinois. Ultimately, things devolved into a "post-apocalyptic battle for human survival."

We have your exclusive first look at the series with some brand-new images including key art for the show. The poster plays out with a fun and colorful explosion above Fred Savage's head that suggests more than enough laughs are on the horizon, the tagline reading, "the show about a show that doesn't exist."

Meanwhile, two other images feature The Flare's cast, which is comprised of Kevin Zegers, Guillermo Diaz, Shiri Appleby, Duane Henry, Tyler Ritter, Kai Wener, Amy Acker, Sola Bamis and Sprague Grayden. What Just Happened??! was created by Savage, Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein, who are all executive producing alongside David A. Hurwitz, Jen Patton and Adam Lowitt.

In the two other images, Diaz, who previously starred in Scandal. walks through the rain. He "portrays" Stan, a conservative man who is driven to extreme lengths to protect the family he loves so much in The Flare.

The second Flare image features Diaz with Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead), who plays Chester, a man described as "muscular and sexy small-town handyman who will ultimately realize he's meant to save the world."

Both stills from the fictional series suggest that What Just Happened??! will go to every length to make The Flare seem like a real presence in our world. Don't miss it when the series premieres June 30 on Fox.

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage, Series Premiere, Sunday, June 30, 9:30/8:30c, Fox