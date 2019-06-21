'Burden of Truth' Sneak Peek: Tragedy Hits Close to Home for Joanna (VIDEO)

They say you can never go home again, and Joanna Chang (Kirstin Kreuk) on Burden of Truth should probably have listened to whoever "they" are. Because every time this woman returns to her old hood of Millwood, things get ugly.

In Season 1 of the CW's crafty lil' Canadian original, the emotionally guarded attorney faced the wrath of her former hometown after targeting a steel mill behind a toxic poisoning case. Along the way, Joanna also learned some shady info about her father David (Alex Carter), lost her job at his big-city firm and had to face him in court.

Now, in Season 2, she's brought back to Millwood and again, it all has to do with her dad. Only this time, it's not about their messy relationship. It's about his murder.

In the final moments of last week's episode, Joanna received a call from Season 1 co-counsel Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) that her father had met an untimely end. Given that the man had made a lot of enemies, it's not that much of a shock. Still, Joanna is an intrepid one and we can't imagine her showing up, paying her respects and heading for the exits again.

In the exclusive clip above from Sunday's episode, "Guilt By Association," she gets some more details on David's death and probably enough of a reason to stick around and search out the responsible party.

Burden of Truth, Sundays, 8/7c, The CW