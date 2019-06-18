'Criminal Minds' Cast Gets Glammed Up for Final Season Shoot (PHOTO)

The Criminal Minds cast is all dressed up for its final season on CBS.

Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney are positively glamorous in the first look teaser CBS's Watch! Magazine posted on Instagram Monday for its upcoming July/August issue.

"ALL ABOOOOOOARD! This @crimmindscbs first look teaser is pulling out of the station," the caption aptly reads.

It's not often that the cast gets to dress up on the show, given that their characters' daily lives include putting their lives on the line and hunting down serial killers, and this photo proves that it should happen more often.

This photo shoot appears to be the site of a photo Henney posted on Instagram on May 5 with the caption, "Every day is a gift with this team. Can't believe it's almost over." In the photo, he, Mantegna, Cook, and Gubler are wearing the same clothes in front of a train as in the Watch! teaser.

While Criminal Minds has always been a fall show, it will not end as one. CBS has yet to announce a premiere date for the final season.

Criminal Minds, 15th and Final Season, Coming Soon, CBS