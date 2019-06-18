Paranormal Investigators Solve Town Hauntings in 'Ghosts of Morgan City'

A Louisiana mayor and his chief of police recruit a team of paranormal investigators to solve their town’s hauntings in new spinoff series, Ghosts of Morgan City, premiering Friday, June 21 on Travel Channel.

Recruited are a local paranormal investigator named Jereme Leonard, who teams up with former FBI agent Ben Hansen and psychic medium Sarah Lemos.

On the series premiere episode, "The Mist," Jereme Leonard, Ben Hansen and Sarah Lemos receive an emergency call from the Morgan City Police Department about a shape-shifting mist in the area. The puzzling details take on new meaning when they discover the mist has ties to the first female executed in Louisiana.

As the case wraps up, the team receives more distressing calls from law enforcement outside Morgan City, sending them to every corner of the parish, looking for answers.

From a plantation with a history of voodoo and a violent Civil War battle to a family home haunted by the spirit of a young girl to the team’s own headquarters within the city’s historic archives, each clue brings the group one step closer to ending a haunted tug of war.

Ghosts of Morgan City, Series Premiere, Friday, June 21, 9/8c, Travel Channel

