Solve Crimes With Ovation's New Series 'Frankie Drake Mysteries' (VIDEO)

Spend some time in 1920s Toronto with Ovation's new series, Frankie Drake Mysteries, premiering Saturday, June 15.

Our heroine, Frankie Drake (played with gumption by Lauren Lee Smith) is a no-nonsense kind of gal with a nose for the truth.

The show is a Canadian import, premiering in 2018 and airing two seasons there before this current premiere of Season 1 for the first time in the U.S. Not only was the show created by a pair of women, it is driven by a strong main cast made up entirely of women.

We have an exclusive first look at the premiere episode, where Frankie learns that a stolen pearl necklace has been taken by someone trying to frame her long-dead father, a con artist.

In the clip below, Frankie receives a visit from Toronto Star reporter and friend, Ernest Hemingway (Steve Lund), where he apologizes for offending Frankie with a story he's working on. While there, he shares an unearthed photograph from Frankie's childhood.

Check it out:

If you love Agatha Christie-type intrigue and colorful period dramas, definitely check out Frankie Drake Mysteries and its sassy heroine when it premieres on Ovation tomorrow night.

Frankie Drake Mysteries, Series Premiere, Saturday, June 15, 9/8c