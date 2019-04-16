Murdoch & Julia See Their Dream House Come True in Ovation's 'Murdoch Mysteries'

Ovation will now air the mystery series The Artful Detective under its original, international title. Season 12 of Murdoch Mysteries will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, April 20.

Set in Toronto at the dawn of the 20th century, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), a methodical and dashing detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome murders.

As the top-rated, internationally acclaimed series begins its new season, Detective Murdoch and his wife Dr. Julia Ogden (Hèléne Joy) have reconciled after a miscarriage and built their dream home, designed by renowned modernist architect Frank Lloyd Wright (Aaron Poole).

In the first episode, "Murdoch Mystery Mansion," Murdoch and Ogden discover a surprise when they move into their new home and the specially-designed home is rocked by an explosion that claims a man's life. The episode guest stars Downton Abbey’s Sophie McShera as Wright’s associate.

In the second episode that same evening, "Operation: Murder," Ogden enlists Murdoch to investigate a possible sabotage in the operating room after a patient dies during a routine medical procedure.

Also making guest appearances this season will be an alien, Florence Nightingale Graham (aka Elizabeth Arden!), and inventor Nikola Tesla!

Murdoch Mysteries, Saturday, April 20, 7/6c, Ovation