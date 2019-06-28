'Fear the Walking Dead's Maggie Grace on the Althea-Centric Episode: 'It Was an Action Movie!'

Where the heck is Althea (Maggie Grace)? In Fear the Walking Dead's Season 5 opener, the inquisitive ex-journalist was tazed and presumably taken by a mysterious soldier.

"Althea has risked her own life — and sometimes everyone else's — in service of getting the story," Grace says. The June 30 Al-centric hour brings answers about her current situation and her past.

"There's an acknowledgment of the woman she was before [the zombie apocalypse], and maybe is in spite of it," the actress teases, plus "a moment where we feel the life she could have had if it had all been different."

If that sounds tame, it isn't: "[The episode] was an action movie!" she adds. "We did stunts we've never done before, [shot in] locations we could only reach by fording a stream in a 4x4 and climbing!"

Finally, expect intel on the overlapping circles symbol spotted in this spin-off and on the Walking Dead helicopter that whisked Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) away last year. Says exec producer Andrew Chambliss: "We will learn more about what the people behind it might be up to."

