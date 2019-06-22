'Marvel's Jessica Jones' Season 3 Finds Our Cynical Hero 'Looking Forward'

When former superhero turned cynical PI Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) returns for the third and final season of the action series, she's still drowning her sorrows in booze and sex, but "she's looking forward now," says executive producer Melissa Rosenberg.

"At the end of Season 2, we left Jessica with her [late] mother's words ringing in her ears: 'A hero is just someone who gives a s--t and does something about it.' This season we find Jessica trying to do something about it, with varying degrees of success."

Her new nemesis? Villainous psychopath Gregory Salinger (Jeremy Bobb), a highly intelligent serial killer "who may be Jessica's most formidable opponent," Rosenberg reveals.

Though he has no special powers, "Salinger knows how to manipulate the law to hamstring Jessica," continues the producer. Seems Jones could use the help of her adoptive sister, newly superpowered Trish (Rachael Taylor).

Alas, a tragic loss reveals their opposing ideas of heroism, which sets them on a collision course.

