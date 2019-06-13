Daniel Radcliffe Adds Some Magic to 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Interactive Special

The Legends of Greemulax just got more legendary — Netflix announced that Daniel Radcliffe has joined the cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's upcoming interactive special.

Like the "choose your own" idea behind Black Mirror's "Bandersnatch" episode, the one-off event reunites the cast of the Emmy nominated comedy—Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski—for what sounds like more fun than a toilet pumpkin carving contest...and a bit romantic.

"You, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes," reads the official release. "Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots?"

Note that line about a wedding? Yeah, we did too, which got our mind grapes thinking that the famed Hogwarts grad and current Miracle Workers star may be playing Kimmy's beau, perhaps? And if so, get it girl! The boy who lived is looking good.

What we do know is that the overall idea of the interactive tale is cribbed from The Legends of Greemulax, the anti-machismo children's book Kimmy published in the series finale.

Also, that fans should expect to see some supporting characters from the show's four seasons pop in as well. Which is a good thing, because we need to see how Amy Sedaris' Mimi Kanassis handles a possible attack by cyborgs.

The special is currently filming in New York and is expected to launch in 2020.