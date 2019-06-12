'Pennyworth' Goes Full James Bond in EPIX's Full-Length Trailer (VIDEO)

Before he was bringing Young Master Wayne missives from the Court of Owls, Alfred Pennyworth was on Her Majesty’s Secret Service. But as EPIX’s gloriously shot new series Pennyworth shows, that’s not even half of his backstory.

In the upcoming action-drama from Gotham executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, a post-war Alfred (Jack Bannon) embarks on his first foray into street-level crime fighting in a swinging ‘60s London that’s just a wee different than the history books recall.

In the pilot, he opens his own private security firm, recruits a handful of buddies from the military and winds up with more business than he expected after crossing paths with wealthy American, Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge). And while this is the furthest thing from a superhero tale, there is a super villain in the form of Paloma Faith’s demented Bet Sykes, the hired gun for one of two secret groups who want to bring Alfred into the fold.

Violent, visually dynamic and full of Bond-esque espionage, the 10-episode Pennyworth has even gotten a key-art poster that would make 007 proud.

Watch the full official trailer below:

Pennyworth, Series Premiere, Sunday, July 28, 10/9c, EPIX