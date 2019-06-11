Worth Watching: 'Pose' Returns, U.S. Women's Team at the World Cup, 'Press Your Luck' Preview

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Pose (10/9c, FX): The category is: righteous anger! The second season of Ryan Murphy's fabulously diverse and Peabody-winning drama set in the world of New York's underground ballroom circuit jumps ahead to 1990, when the local LGBTQ population is being ravaged by the worsening AIDS crisis. And while Madonna's new hit "Vogue" has brought their glamorous mode of expression into the mainstream, the lack of government support for AIDS victims prompts flamboyant emcee Pray Tell (Billy Porter) and the outcast families of dancers to get their activist on and join the ACT UP protest movement. For trans house mother Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), the challenge is to encourage her "children," including the ethereal Angel (Indya Moore), to pursue their dreams, including entering a modeling contest run by agency queen Eileen Ford (Trudie Styler). Pose is aspirational, confrontational and a joy to behold.

Women's World Cup Soccer (3 pm/2c, Fox): The reigning champion U.S. Women's National Team takes on its first challenger in the opening round of games. The USWNT begins its journey to the July 7 final match by taking on 34-ranked Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France.

Press Your Luck (10/9c, ABC): ABC's game-show craze continues with an early premiere of the 1980s game known mostly for the infamous "Whammy," which when landed upon sends a contestant's score back to zero. Overseeing the action is a rare female host: Elizabeth Banks. (Another episode airs Wednesday in its regular time period of 8/7c.)

Stonewall Uprising (9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): In acknowledgement of World Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that sparked the gay civil rights movement, PBS's American Experience repeats its acclaimed documentary from filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner. They interviewed patrons of the Stonewall Inn and policemen who led the raid, which led to the riots in late June of 1969 — and recently prompted a public apology from James O'Neill, the current New York Police Department commissioner.

Inside Wednesday TV: Bumped to Tuesday by the fifth game of the NBA Finals, a new episode of ABC's The Bachelorette (8/7c) sends Hannah and her suitors to Scotland, where 10 of the men don kilts to compete in the first-ever Bachelorette Highland Games. Outlander this isn't… Leonardo DiCaprio is among the producers of the timely HBO documentary Ice on Fire (8/7c), which suggests solutions to the planet's climate-change crisis… Lifetime's Cheerleader Generation follows two competitive cheerleading squads, one high school and one collegiate, coached respectively by a mother and her daughter. The mom, Donna Martin, rallies a squad from Dunbar High School in Lexington, Kentucky, while at Ole' Miss, her daughter Ryan O'Connor works to earn her team's respect.